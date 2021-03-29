If You Think You've Been Seeing More Bald Eagles Lately, You Likely Have

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's latest study shows there is four times the number of bald eagles in the United States compared to 2009.

This report is the result of a 2016 commitment by the agency to update population size estimates for both bald and golden eagles every six years.

"We estimated 316,700 bald eagles were present in the four EAGLE MANAGEMENT UNITS (EMU's) in the 2019 breeding season, 4.4 times more eagles than in 2009. This indicates the bald eagle population has continued to increase rapidly since our previous survey," said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

From an all-time low of 417 known breeding pairs in 1963, new data estimates show there are more than 71,000 breeding pairs of #BaldEagles thriving today across the lower 48 states! (Bald eagle, Credit George Gentry USFWS) pic.twitter.com/UHmpPrSfYu — USFWS MigratoryBirds (@USFWSBirds) March 24, 2021

This report fulfilled the commitment for estimating bald eagle populations in four of six areas including the Atlantic Flyway, Mississippi Flyway, Central Flyway and Pacific Flyway North EMUs.

Population estimates were determined through aerial surveys and estimates of occupied nesting territories using population models. For more information on those models, click here.