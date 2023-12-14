IED found in Collin County cemetery disposed of by Plano bomb squad, sheriff's office says

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office says an improvised explosive device was found in a cemetery Thursday.

According to a post on Facebook by the sheriff's office, deputies were called about a possible pipe bomb found at Scott Cemetery off County Road 161/Ridge Road, north of Wilmeth Road in McKinney.

Deputies arrived, identified an object wrapped in black tape, and secured the area.

The sheriff's department said the Plano Police Department's bomb squad was called in to assist and that they determined that, "the object was, in fact, an improvised explosive device."

The Plano bomb squad safely disposed of the device.

"Our sincere appreciation to the Plano Texas Police Department Bomb Squad for their rapid and effective response," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said there is no indication of any further danger to the public.

NBC 5 reached out to the sheriff's office for more information and they said at this point in the investigation they have nothing more to share. No further information has been released about the device or who may have built it or left it in the cemetery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been called to assist with the investigation.