Idling train triggers carbon monoxide alarms, South Fort Worth residents say

In South Fort Worth, neighbors in the Rosemont and Shaw Clarke neighborhoods said they are concerned about their health after a BNSF train idled for hours near W Biddison Street and Ryan Avenue, pumping out fumes.

Living along railroad tracks comes with its own set of unique hurdles, including noise and traffic delays. Residents said that their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors went off Tuesday after a train stopped Monday evening and didn't move for hours.

In an email to NBC 5, a BNSD spokesperson said, " Most of our locomotives have automatic start/stop devices to prevent unnecessary idling. Unfortunately, that device is not functioning as intended on the locomotive in question. We are working to call a crew for that train and remove it.”

The train was allegedly moved on Tuesday afternoon.

“We also contacted the responding fire station for this neighborhood and confirmed there was no threat to the public,” BNSF said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed they responded to one call this week. While no hospitalizations were required, longtime residents like Theresa Alvarado said another train was idling nearby by Wednesday night.

“It’s something usual, but lately, I'm tired of it because it has been making me sick,” Alvarado said. “And I told my doctor I can't breathe.”

NBC 5 News Theresa Alvarado is worried about trains idling near her Fort Worth home.

According to BNSF, “For safety reasons, the locomotive is kept running to keep the air brake system charged. There are a few exceptions to this, such as if the temperature drops to the low 30s or if there is a crew member inside the locomotive. Trains will stop along our right of way as they are moving toward their final destination.”

When asked if it is normal for BNSF trains to idle for so long, a spokesperson for the railway company said, “It is perfectly normal. People have a misconception that trains only stop in a railyard. That is not the case."

The company went on to explain trains are staged in this area for numerous reasons including service interruptions or congestions.

Alvarado and some of her neighbors said low rent keeps them in the neighborhood, but they don't like what's coming from the idling trains.

"It is a good neighborhood. But like I said, there is people other than me that don't like the smoke. But they're scared to say something because they're scared they're going to get reported," Alvarado said. "It scares me. Sometimes it's a week."

And in the coming days, neighbors will see more BNSF workers and equipment in the area as the company starts a multi-week standard maintenance project.

"The project will ensure the reliability of our track structure. We appreciate the community’s patience during this time," a spokesperson for BNSF said.