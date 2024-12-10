Identities of driver, passenger released in deadly crash involving decimated McLaren

Dallas police and family members are sharing new information on Monday’s horrifying crash that left two men dead. The impact splitting in half a McLaren vehicle they were driving.

Flowers and candles have been placed by the wreckage along the 8500 block of Abrams Road in Lake Highlands.

A woman who approached the median with a boy Tuesday afternoon told NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 that her brother-in-law Cristobal Flores Espino is one of two men killed.

She says Espino owned the McLaren, a luxury car starting at about $200,000.

Passenger Robert Rocha, 31, was also killed, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dallas Police say a woman driving a Toyota car was also hit and taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured.

A police detective was seen near the crash site Tuesday afternoon, speaking with the woman and walking the residential neighborhood.

It is unclear if police have managed to secure home surveillance video of the crash.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Dallas PD Lt. Tramese Jones shared new information with NBC 5.

Jones says the McLaren car was not stolen and was not being tailed by police before the crash.

When asked why the incident began as an ‘officer assist’ call, Jones said, “There was actually an off-duty officer in the area and so the off-duty was the one who made the call about the crash. With the officer being off duty, obviously those who are on want to get there as fast as possible.”

It’s not clear if the officer witnessed the moments leading up to the crash or the violent aftermath.

Residents have also expressed concern because of when and where the crash happened: at about 3:10 p.m. The McLaren traveling past Forest Meadow Middle School which was still in session.

The busy stretch of road has a posted speed limit of 40 miles an hour.

Depending on the model, McLaren vehicles can surpass 200 miles an hour.

Police are not yet prepared to confirm whether speed, drugs, or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

“This is part of the ongoing investigation. It happened yesterday. Our investigators are doing everything we can to get answers to questions as such,” said Jones. “The thing of it is it resulted in two fatalities, so I go back to our thoughts to the families who lost loved ones yesterday.”