ID Wanted on Man Recorded Outside Applebee's, May Be Connected to Shooting: Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who may have been involved in a shooting outside a Fort Worth Applebee's last fall.

Fort Worth police said a man was shot outside the restaurant on the 6600 block of W. Freeway on Nov. 14, 2020.

Police believe a man recorded on video walking outside and ripping his shirt off may be the same person who shot someone in the parking lot.

The person who was shot survived the shooting but was seriously injured, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After the man ripped off his shirt he attempted to reenter the restaurant and kicked the door, but was pulled away by people he was with.

Police describe the man they're searching for as approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. He had tattoos on his arms, neck, and chest. Police said the individual had short dark brown or black hair, a beard, or mustache at the time of the shooting as well.

Fort Worth Police Department

He was last seen wearing a lavender polo, which he ripped off and threw in the parking lot, and light-colored pants.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the individual to contact 817-392-4718.