Dallas

I30, I345 Tore Dallas Neighborhoods Apart. Can the Damage Be Fixed?

TxDOT wants feedback on proposed changes on its plans to redo interstates 30 and 345

By Nic Garcia - The Dallas Morning News

crash scene traffic backup
NBC 5 News

The Texas Department of Transportation hopes to help restitch four Dallas neighborhoods during the next two decades with massive overhauls of Interstates 30 and 345.

The two projects — which are estimated to cost well over $1 billion — are in their infancy. Environmental studies and federal approval are still years away before the department can lay a square foot of concrete. And there is little money set aside for this work.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But the department is set to solicit community feedback this month with a series of meetings to unveil its sketches.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 vaccine 44 mins ago

Studies Show Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccine

H-E-B 1 hour ago

H-E-B Announces More Expansion Into North Texas

Click here to read more from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasTxDOTInterstate 30Interstate 345
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us