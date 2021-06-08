I30, I345 Tore Dallas Neighborhoods Apart. Can the Damage Be Fixed?

The Texas Department of Transportation hopes to help restitch four Dallas neighborhoods during the next two decades with massive overhauls of Interstates 30 and 345.
The two projects — which are estimated to cost well over $1 billion — are in their infancy. Environmental studies and federal approval are still years away before the department can lay a square foot of concrete. And there is little money set aside for this work.
But the department is set to solicit community feedback this month with a series of meetings to unveil its sketches.
