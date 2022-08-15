‘I Hope They See Themselves': Artist Painting McKinney Silos Says Mural Could Be Done By End of Month

One of the largest works of art in North Texas is being painted right now in McKinney.

For weeks, people have watched a mural come to life on the city's historic silos. On Friday night, a crowd gathered to grub, play guitar and gaze.

“I hope they see themselves. That's kind of the general vibe of the mural,” said Australian artist Guido van Helten.

Van Helton says he began working in McKinney in March by taking photos of the people and places. He’s painting a culmination of the photos on a 100-foot tall concrete silo and grain elevator on East Virginia and Main Streets.

“I take a lot of photographs. I have a style that you’d call documentary, I guess,” said van Helton.

Known worldwide for his oversized photorealism murals, McKinney's will contribute to van Helten's U.S. silo series in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas and Arkansas.

“We saw Guido's work but more importantly we were impressed with his process and his process is a way where he entrenches himself in the community and uses his art to tell the story of a soul of community,” said McKinney Assistant Manager Kim Flom.

Flom says van Helten and his partner took more than 5,000 photos in McKinney to craft the mural's image.

It will serve as the backdrop for a public plaza at a new city hall that should break ground in the fall.

“What better way to preserve the culture of the community than through a beautiful piece of art on a historic structure,” said Flom.

The mural, van Helten says, could be done by the end of the month but it's already connecting the community.

The silo project is funded through grants, private donations, the McKinney Public Art Fund and the city's hotel occupancy tax.