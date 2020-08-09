The Dallas Morning News

‘I Felt Like My Chest Was on Fire': Photo Shows Dallas Police Officer Shooting Protester With Pepper-Ball Gun

People of color say police harassed them while they protested historic police violence. Police then arrested the man who captured the moment

By Cassandra Jaramillo | The Dallas Morning News, Miles Moffeit and Dianne Solis

Protesters march through downtown Dallas on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Texas Sky Ranger

The photograph captures a police officer aiming a weapon at a woman. She is holding a purple phone. She has her hair in a top knot. She is wearing workout shorts.

The officer has just blasted her in the breast with a pepper ball. Smoke rises from her T-shirt. She clutches her breast.

In the background, officers are zip-tying two protesters facedown in the grass. Farther back, a protester holds up empty hands.

Continue reading this story from NBC5 media partner The Dallas Morning News.

