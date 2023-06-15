‘I could've died': Driver recounts piece of rebar flying through windshield

For the second time in a week, drivers of semi-tractor trailers are accused of not securing their loads or tires leading to crashes on U.S. Highway 75/Central Expressway in Richardson.

Last Thursday, a woman died after police say tires flew off of a semi and one crashed into her windshield.

On Tuesday, a woman says she narrowly escaped severe injuries or worse after a piece of equipment hauled by a semi came straight through her windshield.

"I could've died," said Briana Reed becoming emotional. "I could've wrecked. I could've wrecked other people. It could have been really bad. I mean, I have kids. Luckily, they weren't with me."

The Plano mother and massage therapist says she was driving southbound on Central Expressway on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. heading toward Dallas for lunch with friends.

She had just passed under the Bush Turnpike when she noticed a yellow semi-tractor trailer cab pulling a flatbed trailer transporting what appeared to be construction or farm equipment.

The semi drove ahead of her on the left, she said.

"It all happened so fast," she said. "[A piece of rebar] hit the hood of my car and I guess bounced off of there and hit my windshield… I didn't really hear anything. I felt it hit my head but more than anything, I felt the blood start pouring down my face."

The 36-year-old was in shock, spitting blood from her mouth while exiting the highway and calling police for help.

Police and an ambulance responded, she said, while the driver of the semi kept traveling southbound.

It is, however, possible that the driver was unaware of the flying rebar.

Paramedics did not immediately see the need to transport Reed to the hospital, she says.

But after a few hours, she says the gash continued to bleed, she started experiencing strong headaches and blurry vision, so her boyfriend drove her to the hospital.

"The doctor came out and was like, 'Well, so the CT scan didn't show any internal damage, but you have a laceration and your skull is fractured,'" she said. "It took me a minute to process that."

Reed received two stitches.

This is the second incident involving semi-trucks on Highway 75 in Richardson in a week's time.

Police say two tires flew off of another tractor-trailer in the 16000 block of Central Expressway last Thursday afternoon.

One of the tires reportedly smashed into the windshield of a car traveling in the opposite direction, killing the driver 39-year-old Micole Cromer. Her baby in the backseat was unharmed.

The driver of the semi in this fatality has not been charged, according to police on Thursday.

Detectives are still investigating the company that makes the trailers.

In Reed's case, she says she gave police the rebar that landed on her floorboard hoping it leads to the driver.

However, Richardson PD tells NBC 5 they have no leads, no license plate, make or model, and no witnesses or evidence to follow up with.

"I'm really lucky, but apparently, people not having their equipment tied down properly is a big deal and it's been a problem lately. I was looking up and at the most, it's a $500 fine," said Reed. "They should secure their load properly, none of this would have happened and they should be held liable."

Reed has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with medical expenses and bills.