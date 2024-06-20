Heart-stopping video that’s gone viral on social media shows two cyclists being hit by an SUV near DFW Airport.

In the video, one cyclist gets run over before the driver speeds off. Incredibly, that rider survived.

“I'm just happy to be alive to tell you the truth,” said Tom Geppert. "Considering that video, I could’ve easily been in the ICU or I could’ve been dead."

It happened at 2700 N. Airfield Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

DFW Airport Police say a witness provided a video of the incident.

In a video posted to social media, a white SUV is seen approaching two cyclists from behind, striking them both and causing them to fall off their bikes.

The SUV then runs over Geppert’s thighs.

“Watching the video, I'm so angry. It looked like he could've stopped before he rolled over me but then he sped up and went right over me,” he said.

Fellow cyclists say they followed the SUV to a gas station, demanding the driver, later identified as Benjamin Hylander, return to the scene.

When he did, police say Hylander began hysterically shouting "I'm sorry" trying to talk to Geppert.

“While Hylander spoke to us, his breath emitted an odor of an alcoholic beverage,” a police report states.

Police say they found six empty beer cans in a backpack in the backseat of the Hylander's White Subaru Forester, and two more beer cans in the grass a few feet from the vehicle.

Police say a field sobriety test showed Hylander’s blood alcohol content was greater than or equal to .15, above the legal limit of .08.

“To go out and drink and get yourself drunk and drive is a choice that people make but it an incredibly dangerous choice, you know, and this is the kind of thing that happens,” said Geppert.

Geppert, a 69-year-old grandfather and retired physician, says he left the hospital with cuts, bruises, a fractured rib and a concussion.

His bike is destroyed.

“I think the bike saved me,” he said.

Geppert says he's well aware of the risks of cycling. He says he picked up the sport 20 years ago and will one day return to the road.

Until then, he says he wants what happened to drive home the message, “That we have a right to be on the road.”

Police say Hylander worked cargo for American Airlines which told NBC 5 that he has been suspended.

Hylander was arrested and faces multiple charges including intoxication assault and driving while intoxicated.

He remains in the Tarrant County jail as of Wednesday night.

Due to licensing restrictions, we are not putting the video online.