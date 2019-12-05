I-820 and Spur 280 Weekend Road Closures in Fort Worth

Interstate 820 will be closed for pavement overlay and Spur 280 will be closed for drainage construction

By Hannah Jones

Two major roadways will be closed in Fort Worth this weekend for maintenance and repairs.

On Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m., various eastbound and westbound lanes of Spur 280 will be closed from Jones Street to Interstate 35 for pavement overlay.

The pavement overlay on Spur 280 is part of a $1 million project which aims to improve mobility and safety by the removing existing pavement, repairing roadways, and overlaying a new asphalt surface. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of the year.

The road closure on Spur 280 will end on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Two northbound lanes of Interstate 820 will also be closed at Sun Valley for drainage construction on Friday at 9 p.m. The lanes will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon.

Both closures will depend on local weather conditions.

Alternate routes are advised.

