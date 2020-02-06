I-45 Closed After 2 Semis Jackknife on Icy Bridge in Navarro County

Southbound lanes are closed after two semi trucks jackknifed on an icy overpass on Interstate 45 over U.S. Highway 287 Thursday morning. No major injuries were reported.

The first semi truck spilled a load of lumber onto the freeway while the second semi truck hit a median barrier wall, officials said.

A sheriff's deputy responding to the scene lost control and hit the median barrier.

Drivers should use caution driving this morning as some areas could be icy. Officials are unsure when the road will be reopened so drivers should find an alternate route.