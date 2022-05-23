I-345 Recommendation to be Released Tuesday

After years of debate, the Texas Department of Transportation released a recommendation Tuesday on the future of I-345 in Dallas.

The unmarked section of the elevated freeway connects I-45 at I-30 with US 75 Central Expressway at Woodall Rodgers Freeway along the east side of Downtown Dallas.

It separates downtown from Deep Ellum.

Meetings to see the recommendation and offer additional comments will be held Tuesday at St.Philip’s School, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 pm and Thursday at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, 400 Olive Street, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Details on the meeting locations can be found at this link where the recommendation will also be posted on Tuesday.

The highway was built in 1974 and after nearly 50 years it needs substantial repair or some other solution.

Advocates of removal said it would reunite downtown and Deep Ellum and make way for new development. Opponents said the removal of the artery that carries around 200,000 vehicles a day would cause traffic nightmares.

An alternative is a below-grade replacement in a trench.

Tex DOT offered five options at public meetings. One of these will be recommended Tuesday for the public meetings Tuesday and Thursday.