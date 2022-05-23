I-345 Recommendation to be Released Tuesday

After years of debate, the Texas Department of Transportation released a recommendation Tuesday on the future of I-345 in Dallas.
The unmarked section of the elevated freeway connects I-45 at I-30 with US 75 Central Expressway at Woodall Rodgers Freeway along the east side of Downtown Dallas.
It separates downtown from Deep Ellum.
Meetings to see the recommendation and offer additional comments will be held Tuesday at St.Philip’s School, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 pm and Thursday at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, 400 Olive Street, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
Details on the meeting locations can be found at this link where the recommendation will also be posted on Tuesday.
The highway was built in 1974 and after nearly 50 years it needs substantial repair or some other solution.
Advocates of removal said it would reunite downtown and Deep Ellum and make way for new development. Opponents said the removal of the artery that carries around 200,000 vehicles a day would cause traffic nightmares.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
An alternative is a below-grade replacement in a trench.
Tex DOT offered five options at public meetings. One of these will be recommended Tuesday for the public meetings Tuesday and Thursday.
- No Build/Leave I-345 As-Is: No additional improvements would occur to I-345 other than those already programmed.
- Depressed Alternative: Similar to US 75, where main lanes are low (below DART D2) with discontinuous frontage roads along either side and cross streets over the top. Includes pedestrian and bicycle facilities along the frontage roads and local streets.
- Removal Alternative: The existing main lanes would be removed and the city grid is reconnected. Includes pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
- Elevated Alternative: Similar to what exists now, with a smaller footprint of an elevated highway with aesthetic improvements, revised access and signage for drivers, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities under the highway.
- Hybrid Alternative: Similar to US 75 and the proposed depressed alternative. There is limited access from the mainland to local streets that are reconnected over the top. No proposed frontage roads. Access to the area is from local streets, I-30 or Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Includes pedestrian and bicycle facilities along local streets.