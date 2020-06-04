I-30 Closing in Two Places in Fort Worth Overnights Next Week

Two sections of Interstate 30 in Fort Worth will have various lanes closed for maintenance overnight on several nights June 7-11.

Here's more information on exactly where and when these closures will occur:

Eastbound I-30 from Riverside Drive to Oakland Boulevard from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Westbound I-30 from Riverside Drive to Oakland Boulevard from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Various ramps will also be closed

Additionally, a second stretch of the highway west of downtown will also be closed.

Westbound I-30 from Spur 580/Camp Bowie Boulevard to Walsh Ranch Parkway from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

All closures are scheduled from Sunday, June 7, through Thursday, June 11, weather permitting.