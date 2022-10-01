Hydro Panels Provide Safe Drinking Water Alternatives to Community

On the property purchased years ago by her parents and handed down to her, Phyllis Gage welcomed those fighting for change.

“We need some help here in this community. We need running water,” she said.

Sand Branch, a former freedman's community and unincorporated part of Dallas County, has never had running water or sewage. It also lacks sanitation services.

For years, those living there have had to rely on bottled water for drinking after wells were deemed contaminated in the 1980s. Later, a declaration that the community was a floodplain halted development to improve the situation. But recently, that changed.

"We have four homes that already have the hydro panels installed, thanks to the Chisolm Legacy Project,” said Tonette Byrd.

Byrd, a long-time advocate of the community, explained to those at Saturday’s Sand Branch Community Town Hall Meeting that it’s thanks to non-profit, rather than government, an invention that hydro panels that convert water vapor into water that’s safe to drink have been provided for some residents free of charge.

Soon, she said they'll be installed on seven more homes thanks to the National Wildlife Federation.

Byrd said advocates continue to raise money for more, with the goal of installing the panels on 17 homes. Still, while welcome, she said the panels are a stop-gap.

"We right now are addressing the needs that should've been met decades ago, and that's providing fresh drinking water to the residents of Sand Branch. Because that's a right, a human right that we all must enjoy,” said Byrd.

Saturday, members of the Sand Branch Revitalization Planning Committee discussed the next steps to receive running water, sewage pipes, trash pickup and animal services, among other things they’ve long lacked despite paying taxes.

They’re services they say many who live in the area have stopped fighting for after years of broken promises. Still, those who continue to push are relentless.

"I have the deed to this place. This is my place. I'm not going anywhere,” said Gage.

Among those at Saturday’s meeting was a representative from the Environmental Protection Agency who said he'll fight for Sand Branch to receive some of the $50 billion that the federal government recently committed to improving infrastructure in underserved communities.