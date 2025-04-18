Hutchins neighborhood hopes to be spared from more severe weather over Easter weekend

Homeowners in a Hutchins neighborhood still making repairs after a major hailstorm a few weeks ago are hoping to be spared from rough weather if storms roll through during the holiday weekend.

Lately, it’s been common to see roofing contractors making repairs to homes throughout the Skyline Estates neighborhood.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Reginald Bell said that last March, he was on his way home when he was caught in the middle of a severe spring storm.

“It was like golf balls, just big and hitting my windshield, cracking,” he said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After taking damage to his vehicle, he made it to his driveway to find his house taking a beating as well.

“It sounded like somebody was just hammering. I mean, it was bad. I’ve seen hail before, but not like that,” Bell said. “They just said it was damaged; you need a new roof. Basically, everyone around here is going to need a new roof.”

It’s why a forecast of storms with a potential for wind and hail in North Texas over the Easter weekend makes him nervous. And he’s not alone.

Down the street, neighbor Edwin Tench just replaced his daughter’s windshield, and roofing repairs are scheduled for the coming days.

“It was the worst hailstorm I’ve ever seen in my life, honestly,” said Tench. “I pray that doesn’t happen. I mean, because we’re still working on the first one. And to come right back with another one, that’ll be bad.”

Also, within the last few weeks, there has been uncertainty about how tariff wars will impact contractors and homeowners because of supply chain challenges.

Either way, there is work to be done in Hutchins. Residents just hope another round of severe storms doesn’t undo the progress on repairs.