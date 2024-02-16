Husband of Missy Bevers discusses unsolved case nearly 8 years after her murder

This April will mark eight years since the murder of Missy Bevers.



The wife and mother of three was killed in a Midlothian church while she prepared to lead a workout class.



No arrests have been made despite investigators having surveillance video of the suspect.

Speaking publicly about the case for the first time in years, Brandon Bevers sat down with The Waxahachie Sun President Scott Brooks.

“Do you believe any law enforcement agency out there knows who did it?” asked Brooks. “No,” replied Bevers.

The conversations were streamed live on YouTube on February 8 and 15. Each was about an hour and a half in length.

“I thought it would be a good way to say hey, tell the story, and he wanted to tell what he believes is the story,” Brooks told NBC 5.

In the conversations, Bevers described the weekend leading up to Missy's murder and getting a call from a Midlothian police officer while on a fishing trip in Mississippi.

“She said that Missy's no longer with us,” recalled Bevers.

Bevers says he raced back to town.

“I did get to hug my children and cry with them a little bit but there was so much stuff going on around the house, a lot of people,” said Bevers.

He says he tried to give investigators as much information as possible to help the case all while facing intense scrutiny himself.

“They had to take a look at me, and they did and that got really, really crazy. I mean insane,” recalled Bevers.

Brooks and Bevers covered a range of topics during the conversations, like addressing rumors and discussing grief.

“You have got to believe in something greater than yourself or greater than the pain and it has to be the God Almighty,” said Bevers, who also gave his opinion about whether Missy’s murder was targeted.

“Untargeted is my opinion,” said Bevers.



In an interview with NBC 5, Brooks said, “My biggest takeaway is that Brandon, and a few others that I did not know felt the same way, believes it’s random, that the murder was random. I’ve never had that belief and still don't.”

Since the sit-downs, Brooks says he's been inundated with questions and comments from viewers.

“It’s been non-stop,” said Brooks. “What I’ve seen is a lot of interest in showing compassion to Brandon and his family because that has been something that's been left out of the story.”

Bevers tells NBC 5 his goal was to address questions about why there haven't been any recent updates by investigators.



Midlothian police say they have a full-time detective assigned to the Missy Bevers case and that leads are being pursued.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Midlothian police.