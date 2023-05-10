Husband and Wife Teachers Awarded Dallas ISD Campus Teachers of the Year

Dallas ISD's Solar Prep for Boys and Solar Prep for Girls share the same name, just like their campus Teacher of the Year.

"I was awarded Campus Teacher of the Year," Angel Hernandez said from his 5th-grade classroom at Solar Prep for Boys in Dallas.

Hernandez knows another recipient of the award on another campus. "I do," Hernandez said laughing. "My wife at the other school!"

Christine Hernandez is a 5th grade math teacher at Solar Prep for Girls, and Dallas ISD Teacher of the Year for her campus.

"Yeah, we were both laughing about it, but we both agree it's an incredible honor," Christine Hernandez said. "When I was awarded Teacher of the Year, the teachers on my campus were celebrating, going crazy, but why did they do that? Because we all love each other, right, but because we want our girls to see let's lift each other up."

"We're not just trying to hope to catch one or a few kids who potentially can become something," Angel Hernandez said. "We're trying to get everybody."

The Hernandezes met when Teach for America sent them both to Dallas.

"I was doing it just for 2 years and I was gonna leave," Angel Hernandez said. "I fell in love with this, then meeting her and I fell in love with her, and everything is crazy, but it worked out, 'cause look!"

This year isn't the first time the Hernandezes have both won Teacher of the Year in the same year. They previously took home the awards when they were dating.