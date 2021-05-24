Hurst Resident Wins Big on a Texas Lottery Scratch-Off

A Hurst resident recently won big after playing the Texas Lottery.

Ana Perez claimed the top winning prize-winning ticket in the Weekly Half-Grand scratch-off game.

That winning prize was $500 a week for the next 20 years.

Perez chose the cash value option and will instead receive one lump sum payment of $439,184.68.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 708 E. Pipeline Road in Hurst.

The Texas Lottery said the Weekly Half-Grand scratch off has four two prizes and this was the second one claimed, leaving two more top prize winning tickets available.