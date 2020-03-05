Hurst Police Warn of Skimmer Placed on Bank ATM

Hurst police issued a warning Thursday after discovering a credit card skimming device on a bank's ATM.

The device was discovered on the ATM at the EECU bank on Campus Drive, just one block away from the Hurst Police Department.

Investigators say the skimmer was placed inside the ATM during the month of February. Officers also found a camera attached to the outside of the ATM on more than one occasion.

The suspects were able to capture several hundred credit card numbers and pin numbers with the two devices. Some of the credit card numbers have already been used in Hurst, Fort Worth, Southlake, and Arlington.

Hurst police said the suspects were seen driving a silver honda minivan with no front license plate.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Hurst police at 817-788-7171.