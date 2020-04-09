Hurst Police Seek Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash

A 62-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver as he rode his bike Tuesday evening in Hurst, police say.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. along the 2100 block of East Hurst Boulevard.

According to police, the driver of what witnesses described as a black or dark-colored SUV crashed into the bicyclist before speeding away.

Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital where he died, police said. His identity will be made public after his family is notified.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Investigators said they believe the SUV involved in the crash is possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. It likely has damage to its front right fender and front right bumper, as well as the hood.

Anyone who can help police identify the driver or owner of the SUV is asked to contact Hurst police Det. Kyle Truly at 817-788-7179.