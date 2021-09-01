Hurst Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife

The Hurst Police Department is investigating after an officer shot a man Wednesday night.

Investigators said the officer was sent to a home in the 900 block of Henson Drive around 5:20 p.m. in reference to a man, who was armed with a knife, threatening family members.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

When the officer arrived, the man threatened the officer with the knife and the officer was forced to shoot the man, according to police.

The man was taken to JPS Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The officer was not hurt in the incident.