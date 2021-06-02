Hurst

Hurst Officer Shoots Man Accused of Breaking Car Windows, Firing at Officer

A Hurst officer shot and wounded a man who reportedly fired at the officer while the officer responded to a report of someone breaking car windows Wednesday afternoon.
A Hurst officer shot and wounded a man who reportedly fired at the officer who was responding to a call of someone breaking car windows Wednesday afternoon.

North Richland Hills officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a report of a man firing a gun at the Station 121 at Town Center Apartments in the 1600 block of Weyland Drive.

Another person later called Hurst dispatchers and reported that a man was on the Hurst side of the apartment complex and was breaking car windows with a gun in his hand, police said.

Hurst officers responded and found the man in the parking lot west of Campus Drive.

Police said a witness reported that the man saw the Hurst officer and began shooting at the officer. The officer shot back and struck the man, police said.

The officer was uninjured. The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting.

North Richland Hills police said they found evidence of shots being fired into an unoccupied vehicle in the city. They said no injuries were reported in North Richland Hills, and that the two incidents may be related.

