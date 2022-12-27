Hurst Firefighter Jon Webb passed away at his home Christmas Eve, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.
"Firefighter Webb was one of the most knowledgeable firefighters you will ever know. His love for the job and service to the community exceeded his knowledge," Fire Chief David Palla said. "We are all grieving the loss of our brother and lifting up his family during this incredibly painful time."
Webb served with the Hurst Fire Department for 10 years. He is survived by his wife and two stepsons. Funeral arrangements are being planned at this time.
