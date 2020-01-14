Hurst City Council to Decide Next Step for Apartment Complex With 700 Code Violations

City leaders in Hurst are expected to make a decision Tuesday on what to do with a troubled apartment complex.

Dakota Place Apartments has more than 700 code violations. The owner of the complex was ordered to get everything up to code.

City council will discuss hitting the owner with heavy penalties if things haven't been repaired.

The apartment complex faced a threat of demolition in October.

Owner Charles Mercer said in October that the city was treating him unfairly.