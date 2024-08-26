‘Like a hurricane' water main break sends water airborne, crashing into five homes

The City of Fort Worth is investigating a telecommunications contractor after crews hit a water main, sending water gushing many feet in the air before crashing into several homes nearby Monday morning.

Dan Boegner was working from home when he began hearing a strange noise coming from outside at about 10 a.m.

“The wind was blowing,” Boegner said. “When you looked outside it was almost like a hurricane.”

Boegner and several others walked out to a stunning sight along Trinity Vista Trail.

According to the city of Fort Worth, a telecommunications company had been installing underground utilities along Trinity Boulevard in Fort Worth, when crews pierced a 33-inch concrete water line.

“When you have a hole in the pipe, the water which is under high pressure comes out of that hole at high pressure, unlike when you have a split pipe and the water's just coming out of the ground. This went airborne,” explained Fort Worth Water spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza.

The break was reported at 10:09 a.m.

City of Fort Worth water department crews were not involved in the digging.

Gugliuzza says it took city crews 30 minutes to get on site and then over two hours to cut off the affected line and several side valves that were also impacted.

She told the media that the water was shut off at 12:47 p.m. By then, five homes along Trinity Vista Trail, located behind the digging site, suffered water damage.

Susie Clark’s home of 23 years appears to have sustained the worst damage and could be a total loss. She was at work when a neighbor called to alert her to the situation. One of several trees toppled by the gush of water blocked easy access to Clark’s home. Understandably upset, she allowed NBC 5 inside to see the damage done.

“My house is destroyed because of a bad contractor who hit the water line,” said Clark.

The aftermath is reminiscent of a tornado and a hurricane combined.

“I couldn’t even open my door because the water was up against the floor,” she said signaling the water line about two feet off the floor of her entryway.

Gugliuzza says staff is gathering information from all of the affected homeowners and says the telecommunications company or its contractor will be responsible for damages.

A drone video shows the extent of the damage to trees and roof shingles ripped off and backyards torn up.

Martin Pacheco and his wife were at the doctor’s office when it happened.

Pacheco, who owns a landscaping company, walked in and out of his house and around his torn-up backyard in disbelief.

He had just finished paying off his home six months ago, he told NBC 5.

There is another issue being investigated by the city. Companies are required to call 811 and request ‘locates’ before any digging is done.

“There was a request made in early August, but nothing since then, and at the time, we responded by asking them to put the work on hold,” said Gugliuzza.

She stopped short of saying the crews were working without proper authorization.

“That's for attorneys and risk folks to hash out,” she said.

Clark says she is especially grateful for her neighbors who have all banded together to help each other through the cleanup.

“I’m just lucky me and my cats are still alive, and I’ll deal with what I have to deal with. 72 years, this isn’t going to do me in,” she said. “It’s devastating and I hope like heck whoever caused this does not have a job tomorrow. Then I hope they make him pay for some of this because it’s going to be a lot of money to fix my house.”