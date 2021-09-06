Hurricane Ida Evacuees Should Register With FEMA

Officials are urging anyone who evacuated from Hurricane Ida, that has immediate or critical needs, to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

You can call 1-800 621-3362 or go to: disasterassistance.gov

According to a press release from FEMA, "Individuals and households who have immediate or critical needs because they are displaced from their primary dwelling may be eligible for the Critical Needs Assistance program, which covers food, water, prescriptions, medical supplies and other life-saving and life-sustaining items. Critical Needs Assistance is a one-time $500 payment per household."

FEMA also has a Transitional Sheltering Assistance, or TSA, program that is now available to eligible residents of Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Ida.

FEMA says they will identify survivors who may be eligible and have a need for this short-term emergency sheltering program. They also suggest you keep any receipts from hotels stays and submit them when applying for assistance.