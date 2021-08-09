Hunt Regional Healthcare said it is "urgently hiring" after one of its emergency rooms closed temporarily as its staff moved to the main hospital to assist with COVID-19 patients.

The hospital under Hunt County Healthcare is hosting a job fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and said it will be "hiring on the spot for multiple positions," in a Facebook post on Monday.

The job fair will be held at Hunt Regional Medical Center Atrium, located at 4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd.

"We’re looking for ED techs, service & clerical positions, housekeeping, food & nutrition, patient financial services, and more," Hunt Regional Healthcare wrote in the post.

According to its job postings online, Hunt County Healthcare currently has 35 open positions, including two at the temporarily closed emergency room.

Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce closed temporarily at midnight Saturday as its staff moved to Hunt County Healthcare's largest hospital in Greenville to assist with COVID-19 patients.

The Commerce hospital hopes to have its emergency room back open by the end of August, according to a Facebook post.

The numbers of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate in Texas have risen dramatically in the last two weeks, climbing to marks not reached since February.