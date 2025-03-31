Hunt County

21 arrested, 65 roosters rescued in Hunt County cockfight investigation

Fighting pits with gaffs and sharp blades were found on the rural property, officials say

By Sophia Beausoleil

Roosters found during a search of a suspected cockfighting operation in Hunt County, Texas, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
SPCA of Texas

Deputies in Hunt County arrested 21 people and rescued dozens of roosters while investigating reports of a cockfighting operation on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at about 1:40 p.m. and found an estimated 100 people attending cockfights being held on rural property along Hunt County Road 1006.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The sheriff's office said the crowd scattered as deputies arrived, but that 21 people were detained, arrested, and charged with cockfighting.

Fighting rings found during an investigation into a suspected cockfighting operation in Hunt County, Texas, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
SPCA of Texas
SPCA of Texas
Fighting rings found during an investigation into a suspected cockfighting operation in Hunt County, Texas, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

After obtaining a search warrant, the sheriff's office said its Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas SPCA of Texas were at the scene.

More than 60 live animals were rescued, including some who were injured.

The sheriff's department officials said 10 dead chickens were on the property along with fighting pits with gaffs and sharp blades that the sheriff's office said are commonly used in fighting operations.

Cockfighting gaffs found in Hunt County on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
SPCA of Texas
SPCA of Texas
Cockfighting gaffs found in Hunt County on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The SPCA of Texas took temporary custody of the living chickens and said the animals were being evaluated by medical staff and cared for until a civil custody hearing takes place next Wednesday in Hunt County.

Depending on their level of involvement, the Texas Penal Code states that punishment for anyone found guilty of cockfighting can range from a state jail felony to a Class A or Class C misdemeanor.

Oklahoma Mar 14, 2024

Oklahoma's push to weaken penalties for cockfighting is frustrating opponents of the bloodsport

Navarro County Mar 1, 2024

Cockfighting ring busted in rural Navarro County

Dallas Feb 18, 2022

SPCA of Texas Awarded Custody of Birds Used for Cockfighting

This article tagged under:

Hunt County
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us