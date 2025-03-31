21 arrested, 65 roosters rescued in Hunt County cockfight investigation

Deputies in Hunt County arrested 21 people and rescued dozens of roosters while investigating reports of a cockfighting operation on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at about 1:40 p.m. and found an estimated 100 people attending cockfights being held on rural property along Hunt County Road 1006.

The sheriff's office said the crowd scattered as deputies arrived, but that 21 people were detained, arrested, and charged with cockfighting.

After obtaining a search warrant, the sheriff's office said its Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas SPCA of Texas were at the scene.

More than 60 live animals were rescued, including some who were injured.

The sheriff's department officials said 10 dead chickens were on the property along with fighting pits with gaffs and sharp blades that the sheriff's office said are commonly used in fighting operations.

The SPCA of Texas took temporary custody of the living chickens and said the animals were being evaluated by medical staff and cared for until a civil custody hearing takes place next Wednesday in Hunt County.

Depending on their level of involvement, the Texas Penal Code states that punishment for anyone found guilty of cockfighting can range from a state jail felony to a Class A or Class C misdemeanor.