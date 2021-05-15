Adults, Children Vaccinated at Mobile Event at Dallas ISD School

Days after the CDC recommended the Pfizer vaccine be given to children ages 12 to 15, hundreds of adults and kids got their first dose Saturday at a mobile event at a Dallas ISD school.

A long line of families wrapped around the parking lot of David G. Burnet Elementary School ready for a dose of relief.

“Our lead custodian was out here since 7 o’clock this morning and he said approximately there were almost 100 people out here,” school principal Sonia Loskot said.

Loskot was amazed at the turnout of entire families who wanted to get vaccinated.

Parkland Hospital came prepared to administer 500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have parents, students who have come back who are now at other middle schools in Dallas," Loskot said. "We also have a lot of other community members, because it was open to the public."

Each person vaccinated - one step closer to returning to life before COVID-19.

“That’s definitely what we’re working for. I think we’re still quite a ways away from that. But by having these events, and the community coming out, we’re definitely getting closer to that herd immunity,” said Blanca Moran, community development specialist for Parkland Hospital.

Parkland Hospital staff will be back at the school in three weeks to administer the second Pfizer COVID-19 dose.

Minors are required to be accompanied by an adult to get the vaccine.

The elementary school site was one of several vaccination events held Saturday in Dallas County.