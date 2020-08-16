Hundreds Turn Out for Trump Boat Rally on Lake Grapevine

Hundreds went to Lake Grapevine Saturday for a boat parade and rally in support of President Donald Trump.

A slew of speakers, including Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Salon a la Mode owner Shelly Luther, addressed the crowd and encouraged people to vote.

Luther was sentenced to seven days behind bars in May after she was found in criminal and civil contempt of court for refusing to close her salon declining to apologize for flouting a state order to remain closed.

She was released from jail two days later after the Texas Supreme Court ordered her release.

"If I've anything in the past few months — besides what the inside of a jail looks like — I've learned that local voting is way more important than anything else," Luther said.

Organizer Katie Medina, who also put together a previous boat parade on Lake Ray Hubbard, said the event was intended to be a space for open dialogue.

"I hope that people will take away that they can show up at a Trump support event if they're not a Trump supporter," Medina said. "...We're just a big group of law-abiding citizens that would love to have your support. If you're happy to be American, come out and join us."