Hundreds Rally in Downtown Dallas for Women's Reproductive Rights

Across the nation on Saturday, thousands of women, and those who support them, took to the streets protesting laws restricting their reproductive freedom. Texas’ new abortion law is at the forefront of that fight, and Texans filled downtown Dallas to make their voices heard.

“A woman should have a right to make a decision about their body, what they want to do, how they want to do it, when they want to do it. It’s our choice. We should be able to do that,” said Tiffany Rideaux, who marched alongside friends.

Though the law preventing abortion after six weeks was already passed, the Dallas Reproductive Liberation March was one of the hundreds around the nation filled with women, and men, fighting for it to be reversed.

That included a rallying cry for people to make their voices heard at the polls when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is up for reelection in 2022.

"We're not being heard, and women need to be heard,” Andrea Cook said.

Hundreds of women (and men) are marching through downtown Dallas right now to fight for their rights… most specifically in response to Texas’s new abortion legislation. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/ekEPnbVx5O — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) October 2, 2021

Those who took to the street said not only is women's freedom under fire but so is their safety, especially those without resources to seek the procedure out of state.

"I will never give up hope. I believe that these people, these women, we're amazing, Black girl magic. We're going to get this overturned,” Rideaux said. “Until we do, we're going to support the women out there who need abortions, keep them safe and keep them healthy."

It's a fight some in the crowd have already fought, seen on their signs stating they’ve marched for 50 years.

But rather than grow weary, they continue to move forward, not just for themselves but for those who will follow.

"I have a 19-year-old daughter and if she doesn't have equal rights then I'm marching for them,” Jayzen Powell said.