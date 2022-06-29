Hundreds Rally in Dallas Over Abortion Rights

Despite the heat, hundreds took to Dallas City Hall to protest the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade, which struck down a federal right to an abortion.

The court’s controversial decision has Valerie worried about a trigger law that would medical abortions using a pill.

“I had five miscarriages before [my daughter] and I had four after her and three of the times I was further along and I had to take the abortion pill and it wasn't because I didn't want my baby it was because I needed medical attention,” Valerie said.

Pro-choicers remained non-violent but quickly swarmed and confronted counter-protesters, shouting them down.

One counter-protester was eventually led away by police.

The large group of mostly young women took to the streets of Downtown Dallas Thursday, causing traffic around the area.

“I am prepared to vote. I'm prepared to keep protesting, keep fighting, keep joining organizations,” Cydny Hamilton of Arlington said. “I'm prepared to donate to planned parenthood and other small abortion clinics.”

For her, it's personal. Advocates say poor women and women of color are most affected by the court's decision.

“In hospitals, black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth or anything during pregnancy than a white woman,” Hamilton said. “ It's just so important to make sure black women have a choice.”

The First Unitarian Church of Dallas, where the Roe v. Wade case first took form, is vowing to keep helping women find safe abortion care.

“We take patients to New Mexico, who fall under the poverty line and need care at you know, it has been at between the six weeks and about 11 weeks, but now it will be just about anybody who qualifies,” Reverend Daniel Kanter said. “We're gonna continue to do that as long as it is safe and legal for us to do.”

The church has flown a few hundred women under the poverty line who qualify to New Mexico for abortion care since December.

“The laws as they are, really are about providing the abortion service. And there are no laws about crossing the state border.” Reverend Kanter said.

Although Texas law in effect soon, states you can't help women get abortions, one constitutional law expert says churches likely wouldn't face legal trouble.

Those at the rally said they won’t back down.

“They'll put all the laws in place, we'll still find a way,” Valerie said.

I can tell you this: It will not stop me if someone needs my help personally to get access to an abortion,” Hamilton said. “It will not stop me will take my chances I will get them what they need because it is their choice. And I believe in that.”