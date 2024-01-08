Hundreds pay their respects after attending Eddie Bernice Johnson's visitation

Hundreds of people endured rainy weather Monday to attend former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson’s visitation at the Fair Park Hall of State.

There were dignitaries who knew and worked with Johnson and regular citizens whom she served and represented in elected office.

Many said they were there to celebrate Johnson’s life.

Heli Rodriguez Prilliman said Johnson was part of her inspiration to become a candidate for the US Senate.

“It’s important to honor women who have blazed the trail in Texas, especially women of color. There’s not a ton of women of color who are in leadership positions, especially at the Federal level,” Prillman said.

Betty Carter Hooey served on a senior advisory group for Johnson during Johnson’s 50 years of elected service.

“She kept going and like the energizer battery. She kept going on and on and on. And I’m just so proud of her, because she’s come down into the churches and informed us of everything that was going on. And we appreciate her for that,” Hooey said.

PHOTOS: Mourners pay respect as former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state

Johnson recruited State Representative Jasmine Crockett to run for her seat. Johnson had only been retired for a year when she died on New Year's Eve.

“It’s really tragic. I think many of you have covered the way that she died, and that’s what makes it even more tragic,” Crockett said.

Johnson’s family has threatened a lawsuit over alleged medical neglect that they blame for her death. But on Monday, most of the talk was about her life and support for her grieving family.

“I went to school with her son, Kirk,” Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins said. “I think she kept going because of passion. She kept going because she was a nurse. She wanted to help people. She wanted to help Dallas.”

Eddie Bernice Johnson worked as a nurse at the Dallas VA Hospital before she ran for elected office.

Former Dallas School Superintendent Michael Hinojosa attended the visitation to pay his respects. Hinojosa said he has a family connection. Johnson’s sister trained him for a Grand Prairie school administration job before his time in Dallas.

He was with Johnson when a new elementary school named for her opened in 2020.

“And she fought that. She said, when you die you have a school named after you, then they’ll remember you. But she walked that school with so much pride, it was amazing,” Hinojosa said.

The school in Wilmer is focused on science and technology, issues Johnson championed as a nurse promoted in Congress.

“And our hearts are heavy today, but we’re happy because her legacy, even though she is gone, will live on,” Hooey said.

The people who gathered at the visitation said they would see to that.

Downtown Dallas will honor the life and legacy of longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson by lighting the skyline yellow and gold and by installing a photo tribute at the downtown train station that bears her name.