Hundreds of Volunteers Help Clean up Debris along Trinity River after Record Rainfall and Flash Flooding

The Dutton family is one of the hundreds who responded to the city of Fort Worth’s call for volunteers Thursday through Sunday.

Eight-year-old Gordon Dutton channeled Captain America, in his superhero shirt, cleaning up a new trailhead right off Northside and Interstate 35 along the Trinity River.

“We picked up like tuna cans, plastic, and wrappers also,” said eight-year-old Gordon Dutton.

Volunteering with his dad and family has left him feeling good.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“I feel good because this is one of my favorite cities anyways,” said Dutton.

Fort Worth City Health Officer and Director of Code Compliance, Brandon Bennett, says hundreds of volunteers helped clean six locations around the Trinity River.

“On Thursday, when volunteers first came out, we picked up about 5,000 pounds, and on Friday, 23,000 pounds of debris. So you can imagine, based on the weight, how much litter that actually was,” said Bennett.

Floodwaters swept debris above a 12-foot high structure and several feet up the riverbank.

“The top of the litter line is the top of the waterlines, which is pretty significant,” said Bennett.

It’ll take a few weeks to fully clean this trailhead, and cleanup at more locations is already scheduled.

Early next week, city crews will focus on cleaning up debris at Lake Arlington and Lake Worth, using specialized equipment and boats.