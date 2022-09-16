Hundreds of Triathletes in North Texas for PTO US Tour

Hundreds of athletes from across the world are in North Texas for a historic triathlon.

It's the first time the Professional Triathletes Organization has brought its annual tour to Texas.

The PTO U.S. Open is this Saturday and Sunday in Las Colinas.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and Dallas native Michael Johnson is a commentator.

“These are the best of the best, the best in the world,” said Johnson.

More than 70 professional and nearly 800 amateur athletes will compete, according to organizers, including Olympic silver medalist Taylor Knibb, the youngest woman ever to qualify for the U.S. Olympic triathlon team.

“I'm excited to race. I'm grateful to be on the start line and we'll see what happens tomorrow,” said Knibb.

The action begins Saturday morning at Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas.

Then continues Sunday with more than a mile swim around Lake Carolyn, a nearly 50-mile bike ride, and an 11-mile run.

“Great athletes, amazing human performance, but I think not really appreciated the average person who may not even understand how amazing these athletes are,” said Johnson.

The race is part of the Professional Triathletes Organization tour which held competitions in Canada and Slovakia over the summer.

The PTO Tour is described as the 'masters' of triathlon with its annual series of top-tier professional races. The prize this weekend is $1 million.

Organizers say the PTO U.S. Open will be on a specially-designed course that'll create a stadium-like feel to allow fans to see the athletes as many as 12 times during the 100km (62.1 miles) race.

The events are free and open to the public.



Click here for race times, how to get to the event and more information.