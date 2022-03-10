DallasNews.com

Hundreds of Homes to Be Built in Denton, Fort Worth

Meritage Homes

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. is adding two communities in Dallas-Fort Worth.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Arizona-based Meritage Homes will begin pre-sale appointments this month for 225 houses in Denton and Fort Worth, the company said Tuesday.

The Kings Ridge community in Denton will include 132 sites with one- and two-story houses ranging from 1,659 to 3,100 square feet and starting in the $360,000s. Floor plans will range from three to five bedrooms.

The homes, which are in Denton ISD, will be just north of North Lakes Park and the Rayzor Ranch shopping center.

