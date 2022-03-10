Hundreds of Homes to Be Built in Denton, Fort Worth

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. is adding two communities in Dallas-Fort Worth.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Arizona-based Meritage Homes will begin pre-sale appointments this month for 225 houses in Denton and Fort Worth, the company said Tuesday.

The Kings Ridge community in Denton will include 132 sites with one- and two-story houses ranging from 1,659 to 3,100 square feet and starting in the $360,000s. Floor plans will range from three to five bedrooms.

The homes, which are in Denton ISD, will be just north of North Lakes Park and the Rayzor Ranch shopping center.

To read the full report on the Dallas Morning News website, click here.