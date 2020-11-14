Hundreds of Families Receive Turkeys, Thanksgiving Meals at Fair Park Food Distribution

Volunteers worked quickly Saturday to load turkeys and boxes of food into the trunks of the hundreds of people who turned out for a mobile food distribution at Fair Park.

The North Texas Food Bank estimated that it give out more than half a million pounds of food to about 8,500 families at the event, the fifth to be held at Fair Park.

“That turkey won’t last long on the table,” said Katie Williams, who went Saturday to the distribution.

For Williams, receiving help was a humbling experience and a first.

“I think it’s going to help my daughter, my grandkids, even my great grandkids," she said. "Even though we’re thinking of doing a virtual Thanksgiving dinner, this is a wonderful thing for the family."

Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, believes impacts from the pandemic will mean a greater need for food for up to two years.

“We’ve seen increased demand since March, and that has not let up,” she said.

Volunteer teams packed enough food for Thanksgiving in each trunk, plus extra staples to last several more meals.

“I hope it gives them a little hope that people do care,” Cunningham said.

The Martinez family waited in line for nearly two hours for a Thanksgiving meal that will fill their stomachs and their spirits.

“This is a blessing that this was able to happen. We’re excited,” Jazmine Martinez said.

For more information, visit the North Texas Food Bank website.