Hundreds March in Frisco for Racial Equality

Hundreds of people attended a rally and march Monday in Frisco to show solidarity with victims of racial injustice.

At a time when the message may seem lost, it was loud and clear at Warren Sports Complex on El Dorado Parkway.

“Just so everybody knows this is a peaceful protest,” organizer Daniel Rentie announced over a megaphone.

Within hours of announcing the event, hundreds of people from all walks of life showed up, spoke up, and put their foot down for racial equality.

For Roxanne Frietze, a mother of two daughters, it was a teachable moment.

“For George Floyd to die the way he did, it cannot be in vain. It breaks my heart and I need them to know that it’s not acceptable anymore,” Frietz said holding back tears.

Before the march, demonstrators kneeled in solidarity with victims of racism and social injustice.

The solemn show of support in one of America's fastest-growing cities stopped traffic on Eldorado Parkway.

“Finally, hopefully, we're getting the point across, nobody's equal until everybody's equal,” said Valerie Adell, a Little Elm resident who was stopped in traffic.

The event was organized in conjunction with Frisco Police.

Police Chief David Shilson and Mayor Jeff Cheney attended the rally and march.

Rentie said he organized it to show social injustice doesn't stop at any city limit sign.

“At the end of the day I think love wins, peace wins and the fact that we can all work together to make the world a better place,” Rentie said.