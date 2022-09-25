Hundreds Demonstrate in Dallas Against Repression in Iran

The streets of downtown Dallas filled with calls for change in Iran after the death of a young woman there earlier this month.

Organizers say loud voices at home will help support those risking their lives to make their voices heard in Iran.

Hundreds of protestors filled the area around Dealey Plaza on Sunday to voice support for ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a young woman in the custody of the country’s morality police earlier this month.

Her name was Mahsa Amini.

Heideh Davanloo, a physician from Dallas, said she came to make her voice heard on a hot and humid afternoon with temperatures in the mid-’90s

“I think that’s important that Texans know what’s happening to women, girls in Iran,” Davanloo said.

Amini was arrested days earlier in the capital of Tehran for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair.

Police say she died of a heart attack, many others believe the otherwise healthy 22-year-old was beaten.

Her death prompted international condemnation, protests in Iran and support and demonstrations in North Texas.

Arrash Pirasteh organized the rally and said the theme is support for human rights, not for a particular political response.

“I realized there was a need for everyone to come together and have one voice.”

Davanloo adds it’s standing with those leading the protests now in Iran.

“Women are so strong,” Davanloo said. “Women are coming out, they’re pouring out even though they know they’re going to risk their life.”

Risking their lives in hopes of meaningful change in Iran and in the meantime, the Iranian-American community in North Texas will keep their story alive too, one demonstration at a time.

“The least we can do is suffer the heat and come out here and express their voices loud as we can,” Pirasteh said.