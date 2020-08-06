Rockwall

Hundreds Attend Vigil For Rockwall Police Officer

The officer died on Monday

Hundreds of people showed up at a vigil for a Rockwall police officer and Air Force veteran at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

The vigil started at 8 p.m. for the 15-year veteran officer Tracy Gaines who died early Monday due to complications of COVID-19.

Gaines had been admitted to a local hospital on July 11 and had undergone various treatments to try and combat the illness, the department said.

According to an NBC 5 report, a colleague said Gaines believed he contracted COVID-19 during a small gathering at his home and had the virus for about a week before being hospitalized.

Gaines' wife and two sons also contracted the virus, but Gaines had an underlying health condition that apparently exacerbated his condition.

The Rockwall Police Department said they are grateful for the incredible outpouring of support for his wife and two sons, 13 and 16 years old. Donations to assist the family financially can be made at atodallas.org.

