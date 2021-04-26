Humane Society Rescues More Than 50 Dogs From ‘Deplorable' Conditions in Hill County

Authorities rescued more than 50 dogs from "deplorable conditions" at a Hill County residence earlier this month, according to the Humane Society of North Texas.

Investigators removed more than 50 dogs and puppies from the residence, which was still inhabited by the owner, the humane society said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The organization, which worked with the Hill County Sheriff's Department on the rescue, said the location was filled with trash and feces, and in some cases, the dogs had no place to get away from it.

Many of the dogs had fleas, varying skin issues and an array of different intestinal parasites, the humane society said. And many of the females were either pregnant or had recently given birth.

Humane society investigators wore hazmat suits and respirators due to high levels of ammonia.

"It is tiring work. It is grueling work. It seems to never end," said Cassie Davidson, Humane Society of North Texas Director of Communications. "Together we can AND MUST be the voice for so many pets needing our help. You can help us! Please speak up. Make that phone call. Ask questions. Report abuse. You can learn more about HSNT's Cruelty Investigations Department by visiting hsnt.org/cruelty-investigations."

All of the dogs rescued are in the care of the Humane Society of North Texas being treated for their varying ailments. Some of the females have given birth, with more to come, the humane society said.

The organization said it needed foster homes and donations to help care for the dogs.