Humane Society Reports No New Distemper Cases in Ten Days

Good news is in store for the pups at the Human Society of North Texas.

Though cautiously optimistic, HSNT said that the tide has turned on the number of distemper cases at its shelter.

According to the animal shelter, there have not been any new positive cases in more than 10 days after testing approximately 300 dogs in their care.

Distemper is a virus that attacks a dog's respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.

There are 48 dogs that have tested positive for the highly contagious disease. Earlier this month, HSNT partnered with medical officials across the country to combat the disease and prevent an outbreak amongst their dogs.

HSNT said it would continue to remain closed for intake of all animals until further notice while staff focuses on treating the impacted dogs.

If you'd like to help, the Human Society of North Texas is continuing to accept donations by dropping off blankets and towels at any HSNT location, except at PetSmart locations, or monetary donations can be made on HSNT's website.