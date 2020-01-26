Fort Worth

Humane Society Partners With Wings of Rescue to Fly 150 Pets to Their Forever Homes

The Humane Society of North Texas flew more than 150 pets out of state with the help of Wings of Rescue, a charity flying pets to shelters with empty kennel space

By Hannah Jones

Humane Society of North Texas

The Humane Society of North Texas partnered with Wings of Rescue to fly more than 150 pets to out-of-state rescues on Saturday.

The pets included dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs, and they all have homes waiting for them in locations that have fewer available rescue pets than North Texas does.

The Humane Society says that their team worked tirelessly to make sure that every pet was fully prepared, healthy, secure, vetted, and ready for flights.

According to the Humane Society of North Texas, the shelters now have more room to care for more animals and save more lives.

Wings of Rescue is a donation-based charity that flies large-scale transports of endangered pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas to shelters where there is empty kennel space. The charity has a fleet of chartered cargo planes as well as a squadron of volunteer pilots.

