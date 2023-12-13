Humane Society of North Texas joins ‘Taylor Swift Challenge' to help shelter pets

The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) has joined the viral #TaylorSwiftChallenge to help shelter pets in honor of Swift's birthday on Dec. 13.

The challenge was created by the Pennsylvania SPCA after Taylor Swift was named TIME's Person of the Year. Swift appeared on the cover with her shelter cat, Benjamin Button.

The Pennsylvania SPCA created the hashtag in hopes of getting Swift fans and animal lovers to donate $13 to their local animal shelters.

HSNT shared on their X (formerly Twitter) account donation tiers to help with the cause. They include the $13 donation along with those for Travis Kelce fans and Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift fans.

The viral challenge has picked up momentum across the country including Texas.

North Texas shelters have recently reported facilities being at full or critical capacity.