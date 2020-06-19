Humane Society of North Texas, City Authorities Seize 124 Pets in Denton

The Humane Society of North Texas has been awarded final custody of over 100 pets found in Denton last month.

The Humane Society, along with City of Denton authorities, found 124 living and 122 deceased animals at a residence on May 27.

According to the Humane Society, all of the pets were found in cages that contained fecal material and cockroaches.

Half of these pets had no water, and the other half had contaminated water and minimal food, the Humane Society said.

Many of the animals had sores, flea infestations, upper respiratory infections, foot irritation from exposure to excrement, and were severely underweight.

More than 600 pounds of waste from the cages found at the residence, the Humane Society said.

In total, the Humane Society took in 97 guinea pigs, nine chinchillas, six rabbits, four parakeets, two chickens, two degus, two hamsters, one cockatiel, and one cat.

"With your support, the Humane Society of North Texas can continue to assist local law enforcement when pets are found to be in dire and inhumane living conditions," Cassie Davidson, Director of Communications for HSNT, said. "This was the worst cockroach infestation we have ever seen on site. The cruelty these pets endured was unfathomable and inexcusable. We will continue to fight for those without a voice, and we thank the community for their continued financial support. These pets will be rehabilitated by our medical teams and ultimately become available for adoption to loving homes."

The Humane Society of North Texas said the organization is in need of financial support so that specialized bedding, guinea pig food, small animal chew toys, and veterinary care can be provided for the pets during their recovery.

Donations to help the Humane Society care for these animals and others in need can be made at hsnt.org.