Humane Society Continues to Work With Medical Officials to Control Distemper Cases

The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) has confirmed several cases of the highly contagious disease in their Fort Worth shelter.

HSNT has teamed with the head of the University of Florida Shelter Medicine Program among other national industry leaders to help care for and deal with the spread in their shelter.

Their efforts to prevent the spread are not just isolated to puppies and have confirmed cases in adult and senior dogs. According to HSNT, the cases could've been preventable if dogs were vaccinated.

"Regardless of us vaccinating upon entry, if a dog or puppy has never been vaccinated they could be carriers of this virus," says HSNT. "We are treating in place. Our intake is closed until further notice."

HSNT asks for donations to cover the cost of testing and care. The clinic in addition to intake is currently closed until further notice.

"We need donations, blankets, towels - anything helps support our cause. We simply can not afford to risk their lives any further until we have several negative tests and this virus has cleared our shelters."

For more information on distemper and to make a donation, visit the HSNT website.