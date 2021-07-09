Humane Society of North Texas

Humane Society Continues to Work With Medical Officials to Control Distemper Cases

The Humane Society had been dealing with a possible outbreak since late June and are working with medical officials to further prevent the spread

The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) has confirmed several cases of the highly contagious disease in their Fort Worth shelter.

HSNT has teamed with the head of the University of Florida Shelter Medicine Program among other national industry leaders to help care for and deal with the spread in their shelter.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Their efforts to prevent the spread are not just isolated to puppies and have confirmed cases in adult and senior dogs. According to HSNT, the cases could've been preventable if dogs were vaccinated.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 13 mins ago

Dallas Restaurant Offering Free Fried Chicken with COVID-19 Vaccine Saturday

coronavirus pandemic 15 mins ago

Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise After June Low, Health Department Data Shows

"Regardless of us vaccinating upon entry, if a dog or puppy has never been vaccinated they could be carriers of this virus," says HSNT. "We are treating in place. Our intake is closed until further notice."

HSNT asks for donations to cover the cost of testing and care. The clinic in addition to intake is currently closed until further notice.

"We need donations, blankets, towels - anything helps support our cause. We simply can not afford to risk their lives any further until we have several negative tests and this virus has cleared our shelters."

For more information on distemper and to make a donation, visit the HSNT website.

This article tagged under:

Humane Society of North TexasFort Worthanimal shelterDistemper
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us