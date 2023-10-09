Human skeletal remains found behind business in Fort Worth

A death investigation is underway after a human skeleton was discovered by a business in Tarrant County Monday morning.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 12000 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. after someone found human remains behind a building.

Tarrant County deputies say the skeleton was located in an area that is not easily visible to business patrons or drivers who are passing by.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner collected the remains from the scene and is working to determine the cause of the death.

The identity of the person has not been revealed pending notification of kin.