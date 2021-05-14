Human remains, found near Paul Quinn College, have been identified as a Dallas man missing since October.

Alan White was last seen leaving the parking lot of his gym, the L.A. Fitness CityPlace on Haskell, around 6 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. He was driving a black Porsche SUV. Dallas Police found that SUV days later, but no sign of White.

Surveillance video later that same day showed White at a RaceTrac gas station at Inwood Road and Maple Avenue where security camera footage showed him filling the tank of his car and driving out of the parking lot. That was just shortly after he was seen leaving the gym.

On Thursday, a survey crew working for Paul Quinn College found human remains in a wooded area northwest of the campus and called 911.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner later positively identified the remains as James Alan White. The cause of death is still undetermined.

Dallas Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, and the Homicide Unit is asking for anyone with information regarding Mr. White’s case to contact Detective Eric Barnes at (214) 283-4818 or eric.barnes@dallascityhall.com.