‘Entire arm' found in drunk driver's car after fatal Dallas hit-and-run crash: police

A man with prior convictions of DWI is facing criminal charges again after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian in Dallas and drove to his job with the victim's body parts in his car.

Dallas Police said they were called to Maaco Auto Body Shop in the 2500 block of W. Northwest Highway at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, after getting reports of a call for service and a major crash involving a person.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 5, 31-year-old Juan Morgan Munoz was driving northbound in a white 2001 BMW 330CI in the 1800 block of Storey Lane when he ran over a pedestrian. After fleeing the scene of the crash without helping the pedestrian or calling 911, Munoz drove to his job on W. Northwest Highway and waited 30 minutes before calling the police.

When the officers arrived at the body shop, witnesses, who were also Munoz's coworkers, told them they were wrapping up their work when Munoz arrived in the middle of the night and unlocked the gate. When his coworkers asked him about his presence, Munoz reassured them not to worry and instructed them to step away from his car.

Dallas Police

Dallas Police said when officers questioned Munoz, they noticed his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy, and he smelled like alcohol.

Muñoz, who insisted that he had one shot of Patrón in the afternoon, did not pass any field sobriety tests, according to the responding officers. His breathalyzer test also registered a .179, which is more than twice the legal limit.

In the arrest affidavit, Munoz admitted to police that he was coming from Hooters in Grand Prairie and headed to work when he hit a person with his car on Storey Lane and kept driving until he got to the auto body shop. The man said he called his mother and boss, who advised him to call 911.

During the investigation, officers said they observed Munoz's BMW and found a hole in the front passenger windshield, blood, an entire arm in the front passenger seat, and more body matter.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office yet.

Munoz was arrested and charged with felony DWI and collision involving death. He is booked at the Lew Sterrett Jail in Dallas County with a $135,000 bond.

The arrest affidavit said Munoz gave a blood sample and told correctional officers at Lew Sterett that he had cocaine in his system as well.

According to the police department, Munoz pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in New Hampshire in 2018 and only paid a $650 fine. In the summer of 2023, he was arrested for DWO in Fort Worth and sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty.